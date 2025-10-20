Look inside 18th century farmhouse near Peterborough in need of repair

Milton (Peterborough) Estates Company applied to Peterborough City Council for listed building consent on October 13 to carry out the work at Top Lodge Farmhouse on Langley Bush Road, Upton.

The property is described by Historic England as being a late 18th to early 19th century house situated at right angles to the road with outbuildings adjoining the north-west end.

It is currently vacant but will continue to be a single occupier family home once the work has been carried out.

According to the plans, the property would be re-wired and have a new heating system installed with traditional styled radiators, as well as renewed kitchen and bathroom fittings and a full redecoration and replacement of floor coverings throughout.

Planning documents state: “The aim of the proposed work is to maintain the accommodation as a single family property whilst retaining the character and charm of the period construction making it appealing in the current housing market to possible residential tenants wanting a large home that has flexible accommodation maintaining its period appearance but with the facilities expected of a modern property.”

Internally, works would include the re-organisation of internal room usage with two small partition lengths being removed to improve bathroom and kitchen facilities.

A previous door position would also be opened up to facilitate and simplify access for larder storage.

The only works proposed externally comprise the replacement of substantially failed joinery, principally in relation to windows which have been altered and replaced.

Plans state that the aim of the project is to create a “warm, comfortable and practical” property that would be a desirable rental.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.

