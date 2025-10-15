Logistics company to expand with move to new premises in Peterborough

A leading provider of shop and locker services is to expand its presence in Peterborough.

The company is to move into a 27,639 square feet warehouse at Newark East, in Newark Road, in the city’s Eastern Industry area.

The move will mean a relocation from two other sites. The name of the logistics firm has not been released.

The new lease agreement on the warehouse, which was built about 10 years ago, has been overseen by commercial agents Eddisons of Peterborough.

Julian Welch, of Eddisons, said: “Undoubtedly, these premises provide the new tenant with a more modern and efficient building in line with its position as a market leading e-commerce distributor.

“Peterborough’s Eastern Industry area, in and around Newark Road, continues to perform for businesses in light industrial, trade counter, warehouse and manufacturing sectors.

"For these businesses connectivity to the region’s excellent road networks is vital in terms of serving customer bases and attracting employees with the right skillsets.”