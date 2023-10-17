Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Peterborough’s leading children’s charities is preparing to host a swanky Masquerade Ball next month.

Little Miracles, which is based at The Spinney in Hartwell Way, is looking forward to throwing such a glitzy event, which will be held at the Holiday Inn West in Peterborough on the evening of Saturday November 11.

“We are really excited to be holding our first fundraising ball since Covid,” said Louise Evans, head of income generation at Little Miracles.

Louise Evans, head of income generation at Little Miracles, says the charity's Masquerade Ball will be “glitzy, glamorous and a lot of fun.”

“This year it is especially important because we are raising money for our families who have children with life-limiting conditions.”

While reinforcing the fact that the ball will of course be “for a good cause,” Louise was also keen to point out that the event will be “glitzy, glamorous and a lot of fun!”

“We have groups coming with their companies as well as groups of friends,” she said, “and the entertainment is going to be spectacular - definitely very different to anything we have had before!”

As well as top-class entertainment, the Masquerade Ball will include a three-course meal and an arrival drink. Black tie/formal masquerade attire is actively encouraged.

Louise acknowledged that, with the cost of living crisis still biting hard, paying to attend an all-ticket event of this kind may not be high on people’s agendas.

“Many people are finding it tough right now,” she said, “but when a child has to spend a lot of time in hospital, or needs lots of very expensive equipment, the cost can become overwhelming.

“Having a child with complex health needs can be a very lonely, scary journey.

“Little Miracles exists to ensure that no one has to go through that journey alone.”

The Little Miracles Masquerade ball will take place from 7pm to midnight on November 11. Tickets cost £65 each, or £600 for a table of ten. For more information on how to buy tickets, or to sponsor the event, visit the Little Miracles website at www.littlemiraclescharity.org.uk/getinvolved

Ticket sales have been good, Louise noted, although there are still some seats left.

“So come and have a brilliant night out for an amazing reason before the silly season kicks-in,” she encouraged.