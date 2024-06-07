Listen as Posh's director of football Barry Fry gets founder's award in first Peterborough Community Business Awards
Peterborough United’s famous director of football has been honoured at the first Peterborough Community Business Awards.
Barry Fry was presented with the founder’s award by Gez Chetal, the organiser of the event that was attended by more than100 people at the Delta Marriott Hotel, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, last night (June 7).
Mr Fry, who has been at the Posh for 28 years, could not attend the ceremony and was presented with the award at the Posh stadium in London Road during the day.
Receiving the award, he said: “Wow. It’s such a honour.
"I’ve had many awards for football but nothing for the business community. Thank you very much.”
Mr Fry was one of more than 20 award winners and runners up who were praised for their achievements and support for the community.
The community awards have held in a bid to celebrate businesses that give disadvantaged people a second chance.
The winners and runners-up are:
Hair and beauty business:
1. Beauty in Bloom - Jenny
2. Nails by Daisy - Daisy
Digital community: Best online presence:
1. Game swap shop- Daryl Williams
2. HB Total Media - mark Parker
Best charitable contribution:
1. RCCG Dominion Christian Centre
2. The Bobby Copping Foundation- Bobby copping
Entrepreneur of the Year:
2. APG home improvements Ltd - Aaron glonek
3. Game Swap shop -Daryl Williams
Apprentice of the Year:
1. Ben Roberts - EML Electrical Contractors
2. Harry Alderman - EML electrical
Best new business:
1. Trade Mastermind - Mike Greene
2. Royal Tails Dog Grooming - Abby Royal
Best Hospitality:
1. Gurkha Dubaar
2. Deeping caravan park
Employee of the Year:
1. Subash Kadel - Gurkha Dubaar
2. Matt Coleman - Eml electrical contractors
Employer of the Year:
1. Stars Days Nurseries - Mohammed Younis
2. EML limited - Mark Brear
Health Care Excellence:
1. Thistle Moor - Neil Modha
2. My Gym - Jaspal Singh
Best Local Sports Team:
1. Peterborough Freestyle kickboxing – Clifton Findley
2. MPSK - Shannon
Community Partnership:
1. Project Abundance - Lewis Vernum
2. Ortongate sports Bar and Fanzone
