Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winners named at first Peterborough Community Business Awards

Peterborough United’s famous director of football has been honoured at the first Peterborough Community Business Awards.

Barry Fry was presented with the founder’s award by Gez Chetal, the organiser of the event that was attended by more than100 people at the Delta Marriott Hotel, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, last night (June 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Fry, who has been at the Posh for 28 years, could not attend the ceremony and was presented with the award at the Posh stadium in London Road during the day.

The winners of the Peterborough Community Business Awards

Receiving the award, he said: “Wow. It’s such a honour.

"I’ve had many awards for football but nothing for the business community. Thank you very much.”

Mr Fry was one of more than 20 award winners and runners up who were praised for their achievements and support for the community.

The community awards have held in a bid to celebrate businesses that give disadvantaged people a second chance.

Posh director of football Barry Fry, right, with his award and Gez Chetal, organiser of the Peterborough Community Business Awards.

The winners and runners-up are:

Hair and beauty business:

1. Beauty in Bloom - Jenny

2. Nails by Daisy - Daisy

Digital community: Best online presence:

1. Game swap shop- Daryl Williams

2. HB Total Media - mark Parker

Best charitable contribution:

1. RCCG Dominion Christian Centre

2. The Bobby Copping Foundation- Bobby copping

Entrepreneur of the Year:

2. APG home improvements Ltd - Aaron glonek

3. Game Swap shop -Daryl Williams

Apprentice of the Year:

1. Ben Roberts - EML Electrical Contractors

2. Harry Alderman - EML electrical

Best new business:

1. Trade Mastermind - Mike Greene

2. Royal Tails Dog Grooming - Abby Royal

Best Hospitality:

1. Gurkha Dubaar

2. Deeping caravan park

Employee of the Year:

1. Subash Kadel - Gurkha Dubaar

2. Matt Coleman - Eml electrical contractors

Employer of the Year:

1. Stars Days Nurseries - Mohammed Younis

2. EML limited - Mark Brear

Health Care Excellence:

1. Thistle Moor - Neil Modha

2. My Gym - Jaspal Singh

Best Local Sports Team:

1. Peterborough Freestyle kickboxing – Clifton Findley

2. MPSK - Shannon

Community Partnership:

1. Project Abundance - Lewis Vernum