‘Invaluable’ classes are delivering practical skills and increasing learners’ confidence and self-esteem

Cambridgeshire Deaf Association has announced that its specialised lip-reading course, which started just a few weeks ago, is already having a significant impact on the lives of people in Peterborough.

The weekly classes – which started on September 24 and run until December 3 – are designed to empower individuals with hearing loss (or those connected to them through friendship or family).

Sessions take place at the South Bretton Family and Community Centre in Bretton and help enhance communication skills for those who seek to improve their everyday interactions.

“It's my passion to empower others through this invaluable skill," says lip-reading tutor Emily Parr

Emily Parr, the lip-reading tutor leading the course, said the user-focused course was “all about confidence”:

"These classes are specifically aimed to help learners grow more confident with their communication,” she said.

“We’re looking to help improve the quality of life with learners and their self-esteem.”

The classes take place every Tuesday from 2-3pm (excluding a break for half-term).

As well as providing a practical means to understand spoken language by observing lip movements, the course also provides a supportive environment for learners to meet other people who are likely to be facing similar challenges.

Those attending the classes were keen to share their positive experiences.

“I was excited to find out these classes had started in Peterborough, after previously only being held in Cambridge,” said learner Diane Sellens.

“I felt that it was a good idea because not everyone signs, so it would improve my communication.”

“If you’re in an environment where it’s quite noisy, you can read people’s lips and understand what they’re saying.”

Susan Davidson, who is experiencing hearing loss, said she finds the classes helpful as they help her to “fill in the gaps.”

“I am slowly losing a little bit of my hearing with age and I think it would be a really good idea to help me in situations where it’s slightly noisy or I can’t hear people talk.”

Tutor Emily, who has been learning lip-reading for over a decade, said she loves being able to share the benefits of lip-reading through teaching.

“It's my passion to empower others through this invaluable skill," she said. To register or find out more about the classes, email [email protected], call 01223 416141, or visit the website https://cambsdeaf.org