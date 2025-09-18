A coffee shop in Peterborough is seeking a licence to sell alcohol into the early hours.

Annie Teresa Renham applied to Peterborough City Council in September for a premises licence at Carthage Café on 345 Lincoln Road.

If approved by the council’s licensing team, the shop would be permitted to sell alcohol daily from 10am to 2am and late night refreshment from 11pm to 2am

Businesses in Peterborough must be granted a licence by the local authority in order to provide late-night refreshment, regulated entertainment, or sell alcohol.

Carthage Café on Lincoln Road, Peterborough Photo: LDRS

Any representations to Ms Renham’s premises licence application must be made in writing by October 9, addressed to the city council’s licensing team at Sand Martin House, Fletton Quays.

The premises, which already sells a variety of food and drink, is located adjacent to the ongoing improvement works in the Lincoln Road/Millfield area.

The work began in April and is expected to be completed around spring 2026.

Who can apply for a premises licence?

According to Peterborough City Council, any of the following may apply for a premises licence:

anyone who carries on a business in the premises to which the application relates

a recognised club

a charity

a health service body

a person who is registered under the care standards act 2000 in relation to an independent hospital

a chief police officer of a force in England and Wales

anyone discharging a statutory or function under Her Majesty’s prerogative

a person from an educational institute

any other permitted person

