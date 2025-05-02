Lincoln Road café with Simpsons mural has expansion plans refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was deemed the design would appear 'out of place'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to expand a café in Peterborough have been refused due to design and highway safety issues.

Chaiiwala, located on Lincoln Road, is a breakfast and brunch eatery known for its unique blend of traditional and South Asian-inspired food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicant, Mr Amjad, hoped to further extend the single-storey projection at the front of the shop to allow for more customers and additional seating.

Chaiiwala on Lincoln Road, Peterborough

The application stated: “It will not be obtrusive in what is an overtly commercial and varied street scene and will have no adverse impact upon the character and appearance of the area.”

However, Peterborough City Council planners refused the application and argued that the extension design would appear “out of place”.

The decision document stated: “The proposed single storey extension fails to respect and reflect the local pattern of development. The proposed development represents a poor design which would result in a odd and uneven shopfront for the adjoining unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The flat roof extension would be on a prominent corner, appear out of place and would detract from the character and appearance of the street scene. As such, the proposed design is considered inappropriate and not a positive enhancement to the site or the street scene.”

Planners also raised highway issues, arguing that the extension would have an “adverse effect” on the safety of both pedestrians and vehicle users.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke with the owner of Chaiiwala who did not wish to comment, but confirmed he would be appealing the decision.