Lincoln Road café in Peterborough with incredible Simpsons mural hopes to expand
A café in Peterborough has submitted a planning application to expand its shop to create additional seating inside.
Chaiiwala, located on Lincoln Road, is a breakfast and brunch eatery known for its unique blend of traditional and South Asian-inspired food.
Applicant, Mr Amjad, hopes to further extend the single-storey projection at the front of the shop to allow for more customers.
The application states: “It will not be obtrusive in what is an overtly commercial and varied street scene and will have no adverse impact upon the character and appearance of the area.”
Chaiiwala is located among a number of retail premises on Lincoln Road as well as a petrol station and an Iceland food store.
If approved, the shop extension would increase the size of the premises by around eight square metres.
It would also result in the addition of one part-time employee. The business currently employs two full-time and four part-time staff members.
The extension would incorporate similar designs to the existing shop front detailing, with a flat roof and aluminium framing.
Plans were validated by Peterborough City Council on Tuesday, March 4 and will be decided on by planners at a later date.