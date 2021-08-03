Light Project Peterborough issue urgent appeal for food donations as cupboards ‘nearly empty’
Light Project Peterborough has issued an urgent appeal for food donations after revealing their cupboards are ‘nearly empty.’
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:55 am
The well-known charity, which runs the Garden House to support rough sleepers in the city, has released a list of items they are in particular need of.
They are:
- Pot Noodles
- Crisps
- Breakfast bars
- Biscuits
- Long life milk
- Cup A Soups
- Mug Shots
- Snacks
A representative from the Light Project said: “Our food cupboard is nearly empty. There is so much need for food at the minute, especially for people sleeping on the streets.
“Please bring any donated items to the Garden House, we really appreciate your support!”