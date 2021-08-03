Light Project Peterborough issue urgent appeal for food donations as cupboards ‘nearly empty’

Volunteers at the Light Project's Garden House.

The well-known charity, which runs the Garden House to support rough sleepers in the city, has released a list of items they are in particular need of.

They are:

- Pot Noodles

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- Crisps

- Breakfast bars

- Biscuits

- Long life milk

- Cup A Soups

- Mug Shots

- Snacks

A representative from the Light Project said: “Our food cupboard is nearly empty. There is so much need for food at the minute, especially for people sleeping on the streets.