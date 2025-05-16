Less than one week until Peterborough Lido opens - and you can have your first swim half price

There is less thab one week to go until Peterborough Lido opens – and the great news is people can get their first outdoor swim of the year for half price.

While many would have liked the historic pool to open sooner, so they could enjoy an al fresco dip in the spring sunshine we have been having of late, Peterborough Lido kicks off an exciting season of heated outdoor swimming on Saturday May 24.

The Lido had been under threat of being ‘mothballed’ in the council’s budget, as the authority looked to balance the books. While it was eventually saved, residents have been told to ‘use it or lose it’ this year.

The pool will be open seven days a week, there’s a 50m main pool, smaller children’s pool, large grass area, sunbathing terraces and an on-site café.

Special events and activities throughout the season include midnight swims, summer solstice swims, special student swims, yoga and wellbeing sessions, aqua fit classes, open air theatre and the ever-popular end of season dog swims.

The Lido team said: “We can’t wait to open our doors for the season and look forward to welcoming both our regular swimmers and new visitors, some who come from far and wide. We know many have been patiently waiting for opening day, so we thought we would kick off with a half price swim and hope to see as many people as possible.

“New for 2025, regular visitors can buy a special Lido pass of 10, 20 or 40 swims to save money on swimming throughout the season. You can buy these online or from any Vivacity venue.”

Customers are advised to book online or on the Vivacity app to avoid disappointment. Sessions on the opening day run from 9.00am to 1.15pm and from 1.45pm to 6.00pm. Bookings open at 6.30am on Saturday, May 17. Find out more by visiting vivacity.org/lido or follow @pborolido on Facebook.

To mark the start of the countdown to opening, The Peterborough Telegraph has taken a look back at the best pictures from last year’s Lido season.

1 . Peterborough Lido The Lido opens on Saturday, May 24 Photo: Lido Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Lido Opening of the Peterborough Lido on Good Friday last year Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Lido The historic pool was under threat of being mothballed earlier this year Photo: Peterborough Lido Photo Sales