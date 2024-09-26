Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fenlanders welcome to try free or discounted activities this coming weekend

People across Fenland are being encouraged to drop into their local leisure centre this Saturday and Sunday (September 28 and 29) to take advantage of a district-wide open weekend initiative.

Freedom Leisure centres, which operates sport and leisure venues across Fenland, said they will be opening their doors to offer a range of opportunities for free or at discounted rates.

Dan Palframan, Freedom Leisure Area manager for Fenland said; “All of our centres across Fenland will be participating in the open weekend, each offering a variety of facilities and activities.”

A range of free and discounted activities will be offered at Fenland leisure centres this weekend (images: Adobe)

Gym tasters, fitness classes, swim sessions, sports activities, soft play sessions and swimming lesson taster sessions will be among the activities offered.

Along with finding out more about what is on offer at the leisure centres, Mr Palframan said the open weekend is a perfect opportunity for people across the region to kick start a fitness regime and enjoy some family fun:

“Our open weekend is the perfect opportunity to encourage everyone in the local community to get active together, whether you’re a regular fitness goer, have never set foot in our leisure centre before or a family looking for some fun!”

Participating venues include Chatteris Leisure Centre, George Campbell Leisure Centre, Hudson Leisure Centre and Manor Leisure Centre (in partnership with Fenland District Council).

The teams within these leisure centres have already put together full programmes of activities, including a range of free exercise classes from group cycling and body pump to dance fitness and yoga. Participants will also be able to work out in the gym for just £1.

Alongside the fitness offerings, families are being encouraged to bring their kids along to splash around in the swimming pools or explore soft play areas.

George Campbell Leisure Centre in March and Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech will also be providing swimming lesson taster sessions.

Mr Palframan said visitors who have never considered going to a leisure centre before can rest assured they will be well looked after:

“Our teams will be around to offer any guidance and support,” he assured,”so feel free to ask them any questions.” More information is available at https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/open-weekend-across-fenland-freedom-leisure-centres/