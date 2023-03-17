Legionella found at Peterborough Regional Pool as swimming lessons cancelled until further notice

Peterborough’s Regional Pool has been closed due to ‘water supply issues' since March 2 but today the council confirmed those issues relate to legionella being identified (image: NationalWorld)

Peterborough’s Regional Pool is closed because a potentially dangerous bacteria was found in its water supply.

A spokesperson for Peterborough Ltd, the council-owned company which runs the pool, confirmed that a strain of Legionella was identified in the water system connected to some of its sinks and changing rooms on 2 March when the pool first closed.

The spokesperson, managing director of Peterborough Ltd Kitran Eastman, said that the strain identified “does not cause illness in humans” but that the lack of hot water available to allow staff and pool users to wash their hands - which is a legal requirement - has meant it has had to remain closed.

Legionella can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a potentially serious lung infection, and Pontiac fever, a mild flu-like illness – although these are only caused by particular strains.

It is most commonly found in pools, hot tubs and air conditioning systems, but Ms Eastman stressed that the bacteria identified at the Regional Pool was not found in the water supply connected to the pool itself.

She added that Peterborough Ltd, as well as Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) environmental health team, are “satisfied that there was no risk to those who had used the pool and its facilities as a result of these test results.”

The bacteria was picked up during routine testing for water-borne bacteria including Legionella and E.Coli more than a fortnight ago.

Ms Eastman said: “Specialist contractors have been working to identify the cause of the problem and further tests have been carried out.

“When testing for water born bacteria, the sample must be given at least 10 days to grow in the laboratory. Unfortunately, when these tests came back on Wednesday, we received a further positive result.”

She continued that staff and contractors have been “working around the clock” to identify issues with the hot water, which have previously been communicated to pool users.

“The safety of the public is always our primary concern and we will reopen the pool as soon as we are able to,” she said.

Swim Academy lessons at the pool are cancelled until further notice.