The store opened for the first time on Thursday (May 23) at 10am.

Mencap has opened its first charity shop in Peterborough.

The new store will be raising money for the charity’s work to support people with learning disabilities and is located at the Ortongate Shopping Centre.

The new store is Mencap’s 27th in the country and will be open seven days a week from 9am – 5pm on a Monday to Saturday and 10am – 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Store managers, Holly Collen and Sonya Cole.

Like all Mencap stores, the Orton shop will be a haven of stylish finds, stocking clothes, shoes, bags, accessories, bric a brac, media, and toys at affordable prices, while supporting the environment and sustainable retail.

Mencap would appreciate any support and would love to receive donations of good quality, clothes, bags and shoes to the store.

Store managers, Holly Collen and Sonya Cole said “We are so excited to open this fantastic new store please come along and support us - whether that’s donating good quality donations or giving just a few hours a week to lend a hand in the shop!”

Mencap is also on the lookout for people to join their amazing volunteering team and help to make the store a friendly place to shop and donate.