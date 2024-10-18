Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health and beauty retailer prepares for sales rush

​A prominent retailer has begun a recruitment campaign for staff to help it cope with a growth in sales over Christmas.

Beauty and health retailer Superdrug, which has stores in the Queensgate Shopping Centre and the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, in Hampton, is looking to take on an additional 1,000 sales assistants nationwide.

The retailer says the extra staff will support stores over the festive period as it prepares for busy shopping periods and high footfall during Black Friday, Advent and Christmas.

Amy Davies, Superdrug’s people director, said: “As we prepare for another busy Christmas, we look forward to welcoming many more colleagues into our Superdrug community.

"To make sure our Christmas offering and customer service remains market leading, we will be recruiting over 1,000 additional Sales Assistants to work in our stores across the country.

“We are looking for people with an eagerness to learn and a love for customer service and in return, are delighted to offer one of the best employment packages and training programmes in retail.

"They will be joining a fun, passionate and supportive culture, where individuality is celebrated, and everyone is equally committed to making things happen together.”

She said while the roles would be temporary, the company aimed to move talented team members into permanent roles where possible.

Peter Macnab, Superdrug’s chief executive, said: “Christmas is always an exciting and busy time for Superdrug and these new colleagues will help us to deliver a bigger and better Christmas in 2024 for our customers.

"We have been encouraged by strong trading so far this year and know too that we have great deals coming for Black Friday and a best-in-class offering for Christmas.”

Superdrug joins an array of retailers and other businesses looking to recruit extra staff ahead of Christmas.

Royal Mail in Peterborough says it is looking to recruit 105 people for vacancies at the city’s Mail Centre, in Papyrus Road, Werrington.

And internet retailer Amazon is expected to create ​more than 100 jobs in Peterborough.