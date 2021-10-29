Launch of Peterborough’s Poppy Appeal with poignant parade

Veterans and dignitaries marched from the Town Hall in Bridge Street to Queensgate’s shopping centre to mark the start of the annual campaign.

Standards were carried through the streets, while pipers played.

As the parade reached Queengate, poppies fell from the centre’s ceiling, while Revd. George Rogers led a short service.

A large poppy sculpture, created by artist Jeni Cairns was also revealed at the centre.

Poppies will be on sale in the run up to Remembrance Sunday, which this year falls on November 14, with profits going to help serving and former members of the armed forces.

Taking the service Revd. George Rogers and Major Anthony Elsey.