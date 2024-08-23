There is less than a week left before the spectacular Monsters of the Sea exhibition leaves Peterborough Cathedral and sails away after a successful summer.

The exhibition has seen animatronic prehistoric sea monster models on display at the historic cathedral, inspiring and delighting families.

Many of the creatures displayed in the Cathedral would have lived in Peterborough millions of years ago, when a giant ocean was found where the city sits now.

So far, more than 20,000 visitors have been through the door to see the exhibition. But now there are just a few days left to see it, as it will leave the city on Sunday.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/summerexhibition24.aspx

