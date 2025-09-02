Large protest held outside Peterborough prison is support of Palestinian activist Tueta Hoxha currently on hunger strike

Hoxha, who is being held at HMP Peterborough has been on Hunger strike for over 21 days now.

She has been at HMP Peterborough since November 2024 and is awaiting trial for taking part in an alleged break-in at the facility of Israeli-owned defence firm Elbit Systems in South Gloucestershire in August 2024.

18 people were arrested and charged with causing over £1million in the alleged incident. Since this time, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has used terrorism laws to make it illegal to support or be a member of the Palestine Action group.

A group of over 100 medical professionals has issued an urgent appeal over Hoxha’s condition describing it as a ‘medical emergency’ and insisting that she needs immediate care.

Due to the ongoing situation and the 28-year-old’s condition, a large group of protestors gathered outside of the prison between 4pm and 6pm.

One protestor- Devon Winters- who supplied photographs to the Peterborough Telegraph said: “Many protesters gathered to support her in the hopes she could hear them from inside the prison and also to save her life.

“without hospital treatment, her life and health is genuinely at risk. A convoy of six or seven cars travelled from Leicester and was joined by local Peterborough activists. Activists from Birmingham, Solihull, Liverpool, Hinckley, London and Cambridge were also in attendance.

Drumming, loudspeakers and more, were heard beneath the prison walls.”

An HMP Peterborough spokesperson said: “We can confirm there was a small, peaceful protest outside of the prison on Sunday 31 August which did not disrupt the running of the prison. ”

“We cannot provide information about specific individuals however, we can confirm that all prisoners have full access to meals. Any prisoner refusing food receives regular medical assessment and support from clinicians, as well as being offered mental health support.