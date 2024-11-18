Lantern parade brings light and joy to Peterborough village

On Sunday, over 1000 residents from Eye helped to produce a spectacular night - lighting up the winter sky with community, magic and creativity.

Produced by local residents in conjunction wwith Peterborough Presents and Light-Whale International, this year’s lantern parade celebrated Eye’s unique industrial, rail and farming heritage – with the parade bringing to life local pride in a village where industry has provided the nation with bricks and food.

The evening parade featured a lantern train that travelled through the village – mounted on a tandem bike, ‘Brick’ characters that played music on roofs and a football match featuring Eye Brownies.

A highlight was the illuminated Eye Monster with smoking chimneys, towering over four metres high. Children enjoyed feeding the monster with lit up bricks at the end of the parade.

Lots of groups were involved in making paper lanterns, with Eye Primary School, Eye Youth Group, Eye Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, residents at The Spinney, Field House, St Matthew’s Church and lots of residents getting creative at public workshops.

Together, 400 people made paper lanterns from willow and tissue paper.

On the night, over 300 residents paraded through the village with beautiful handmade lanterns – creating some winter cheer and village pride. There were performances by local groups alongside Light Whale International who were leading the procession.

The parade featured Box of Frogs, Pig Dyke Molly, Bright Lights and the Eye Brownies, with players from Peterborough Rugby club guiding the monster along the high street on a trailer.

Another 400-500 residents lined the route cheering on the parade. People also decorated their homes, windows and waved as the parade went through.

All of the memories, facts and stories which featured in the parade have been collected from Eye over the last year through exhibitions, interviews and chats over tea. A team of local volunteer historians have been sharing their archives and knowledge too.

A street-based heritage trail can be enjoyed around the village highlighting places and people that have played an important part in Eye’s history.

The project was supported by Historic England’s Everyday Heritage grant programme (celebrating working class histories), public funding by the national lottery through Arts Council England and sponsorship from Acorn Lodge Kennels, Blue Diamond, and Duncan Turner Associates.

The event was only possible due to a team of residents and local volunteers and the support of Nene Park Trust.

