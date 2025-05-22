Landlady of historic Bertie Arms near Peterborough calls on public to help save UK's closure-threatened pubs

Campaigners seek 100,000 signatures to force MPs’ debate

The landlady of an historic pub near Peterborough has championed a new national campaign to halt a tide of feared hostelry closures.

Katie Genever, who runs the 344-year-old Bertie Arms, in Uffington, is calling on supporters to sign a petition that will force MPs to consider action to save thousands of British pubs.

It is part of a #Save Britain’s Pubs campaign organised by landlords nationally as hostelries struggle with ever increasing costs.

Katie Genever, landlady of The Bertie Arms at Uffington near Peterborough

Katie said: “We need to make the general public aware that The Great British Pub, the 'thing' the whole world knows Britain for is critically endangered, and make no mistake, when we are gone, we are extinct.

"We need to get 100,000 signatures to secure a debate in the House of Commons

She said: “Pubs are closing not because people have stopped loving them, but because spiralling costs mean they simply can’t afford to stay open.”

Campaigners want a cut in VAT to 10 per cent, a review of business rates, changes to planning rules to stop premises being sold off or converted plus a national survey on the social value of pubs.”

The Saving British Pubs' campaign poster

Katie said: “We think this year will see 9,000 pubs close nationally.

"The Bertie Arms has been a pub for 344 years but I am worried that it might not make it to 350 years.”

She said that the Government’s decision to increase employer’s National Insurance plus a hike in the Living Wage had meant a rise in the pub’s wage bill of £45,000 in this financial year.

The Bertie Arms, which has about 60 covers, employs six full time staff and up to 20 part-time staff.

Katie said: “In addition, like for everyone else, our energy costs have risen – they’ve gone through the roof – and the price of our supplies has also soared.

"Yet pubs play an important role in the community.

"They are really a community hub. For instance, they help to combat loneliness by offering somewhere warm and safe where people can go and be among others.

"We want pubs to be recognised for their relevance in the 21st century.

"We want to embrace all members of the community in inclusive, vibrant spaces.

"Pubs are about people. Pubs are about community. Pubs are irreplaceable, unique assets of our heritage and must be saved for future generations.”

Figures from the British Beer and Pubs Association show that 350 pubs nationally closed in 2023/24 and that over the last decade the number of British pubs has fallen from 51,900 to 45,000.

Peterborough has seen a number of high profile pub closures this year.

The Botolph Arms, in Oundle Road, shut in February where the landlords said they were ‘not making money’ while The Bull, in Newborough, closed in January this year.

How you can help

Simply scan a QR code on a beer mat in your local pub to sign the petition. Remember, 100,000 signatures are needed for the issue to be considered for debate by MPs.