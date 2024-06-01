Staff at Peterborough College gave an insight into innovative teaching during a visit by the Shadow Secretary of State for Science and Technology.

Peter Kyle MP dropped in at the college in Park Crescent and was given a tour of its under-construction Centre for Green Technology and new state-of-the-art conferencing facilities that come with being a

designated Google Reference College.

Mr Kyle, who was accompanied by Andrew Pakes, Labour’s candidate for Peterborough, was shown around the green centre by Roger Bancroft, site manager from developers Cleggs Construction while Louise Perry,

chief financial officer for Inspire Education Group, outlined a curriculum to deliver green technology skills.

Louise said: “I am thrilled to share our journey towards sustainable education.

"Our dedication to innovation and sustainability drives us to spearhead transformative projects like the Centre for Green Technology.

"By embracing green technology, we not only prepare our students for the future job market but also contribute to building a more sustainable society.”

1 . Peterborough College Shadow Secretary of State for Science and Technology Peter Kyle, right, at Peterborough College's Centre for Green Technology, with Andrew Pakes, Labour’s candidate for Peterborough, left, and the centre's project lead Roger Bancroft Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough College Shadow Secretary of State for Science and Technology Peter Kyle, centre, at Peterborough College's Centre for Green Technology, with Andrew Pakes, Labour’s candidate for Peterborough, right, and the centre's project lead Roger Bancroft Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough College Shadow Secretary of State for Science and Technology Peter Kyle, centre, at Peterborough College with Andrew Pakes, Labour’s candidate for Peterborough, right, and tutor Tony Warner, left Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Peterborough College Shadow Secretary of State for Science and Technology Peter Kyle, centre, at Peterborough College's Centre for Green Technology, with Andrew Pakes, Labour’s candidate for Peterborough, left, and the centre's project lead Roger Bancroft Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales