Labels maker in Peterborough creates jobs as business grows

AA Labels.

AA Labels, in Wainman Road, Orton Longueville, has also announced a trio of senior appointments as it bolsters its management team.

The manufacturer, which currently has 35 employees, is looking to take on new staff for its product team.

The move comnes as it announces that Kiran Sethi, who has held a variety of roles within the company, has been appointed as managing director and company secretary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Kiran’s passion for customer service has been instrumental in helping the company to achieve commendable ISO 9001 and 14001 quality and environmental ratings and working toward further process driven accreditations.

In addition, Nazmin Magumder has been appointed general manager while Umer Anwar has been named operations and IT manager.

The promotions have been made ahead of a planned expansion to AA labels’ services, which will launch by the end of the year.

Kiran said: “This is an exciting time to be taking up the role of managing director, as we continue to provide an innovative approach to labelling and packaging.

“My aim is to continue building our reputation within a range of industries, with a key focus on customer service and further developing our environmental standards.”

Ian Axelsen, business development manager, said: “We are experiencing an increase in demand for our services and these appointments will ensure our operation remains agile as we expand.”