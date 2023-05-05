Keep calm and carry on: Westwood street party defies bad weather to celebrate Coronation in style

Westraven Community Cafe’s highly anticipated Coronation street party brought joy and patriotic fervour to the streets of Westwood today (May 5).

Boasting stalls, games, shows, music and performers, the royal knees-up defied the worst of the British weather to generate a carnival-style atmosphere that could be enjoyed by all.

Event organiser and cafe manager Christine Monk-Nice told the Peterborough Telegraph the inclement weather did not affect her resolve to ensure residents got to enjoy their big day of jollity:

Event organiser and cafe manager Christine Monk-Nice (R), with helpers Herculano Da Silva and Clare Duffy (L).

“The rain was a problem,” she admitted, “but we managed to go into the [shopping precinct] archway – it’s got a roof on it so we managed to put all our stalls up in there.”

The invincible manager – who has helped run community cafes for more than 20 years – says her motivation for putting on events like this is simple.

“The people around here are very friendly and very lovely,” she said: “I just wanted to do what I can for them.”

Looking on at a crowd of giggling children being entertained by Mr Custard the clown, she added: “They're all so pleased that we’ve put this event on for the community.”

(Left): 1940s Blitz dancers Andrew and Sandra Robinson, and; (right): a very excited Freya meets Mr Custard the clown!

Outside the cafe, the smell of barbecued sausages hangs in the air as faces get painted, pooches compete in dog shows and stall holders do brisk business on their raffles. A patriotic song from Vera Lynn fills the speakers: people smile, wave their Unions Jacks and sway in unison.

Grandmother and former Westwood resident Tracy Brittle is one of those singing along.

“I think it brings the country together” she muses, grinning broadly. Her five-month-old granddaughter Phoebe – swaddled in her arms – seems to enjoy the swaying.

“We do it so well in this country,” she notes, referring to the pomp and colour all around. “Look at the people here - they’re loving it.”

(Left): Tracey Brittle celebrates with five-month-old granddaughter Phoebe, and; (right): 17-year-old Lucy the Lancashire Heeler takes second place in the fiercely contested dog show judged by Wood Green.

Christine is busy as always, this time fetching cheese slices for the increasingly popular barbecue. She manages to take time out to acknowledge the help and support she has received to make today happen.

“All my performers turned up,” she says, gleefully, “and my volunteers have all been fantastic.”