Katharine of Aragon's tomb at Peterborough Cathedral closed off due to 'health and safety' concerns caused by heatwave
A spokesperson for the Cathedral said: “Please be advised that, due to a health and safety issue, direct access to Katharine of Aragon’s tomb is currently unavailable.
We are working to resolve the issue and hope to reopen the area to visitors soon. Thank you for your understanding.”
The spokesperson said the issue concerns a small amount of plasterwork that has come down near Katharine of Aragon, due to excessive heat.
The area has been roped off and will be out of action for a few days.
It is not thought that the works will be ‘too costly’ for the Cathedral.
Katharine of Aragon was King Henry VIII’s first wife, marrying the King in 1509, before the marriage was annulled in 1533. She died in Kimbolton in 1536, and was buried at Peterborough Cathedral.