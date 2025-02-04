Just two out of three closed footbridges at Peterborough's Cuckoos Hollow to be replaced

Much-used footbridges were shut to public 13 months ago

A council cash crisis means only two of the three bridges at Peterborough’s Cuckoos Hollow are to be replaced, it has been revealed.

The bridges at Baron Court, Lakeside and Welbourne, between Werrington and Gunthorpe, were closed to the public in January last year after inspections revealed they were in a poor state of repair.

Work has been going on since to remove the bridges and prepare plans for their replacement and it was hoped all three would reopen this spring.

One of the closed Cuckoos Hollow's bridges at Werrington, Peterborough

But now Peterborough City Council has revealed that it does not currently have the funds to replace all three bridges.

Instead it intends to replace just the bridges at Baron Court and Lakeside with new structures which are due to be delivered later this month and then re-opened in May.

A council spokesperson said: “The two new bridges will be a significant improvement on the previous structures in terms of materials and size, providing improved access for users and longevity.

"The council will continue to look at options to replace the third bridge at Welbourne, which was recently removed.

“However, at present this bridge will not be replaced as part of the current works, due to rising costs.”

Councillor Angus Ellis, the council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “We’ve prioritised replacing the bridges at Baron Court and Lakeside so there is access at both north and south of Cuckoos Hollow and look forward to seeing these bridges re-opened.

“I’m pleased that this work to replace the bridges is being done, it is much needed by residents and visitors to the natural habitat of Cuckoos Hollow.

“However, as the project has progressed, it has unfortunately become evident that the budgets originally allocated for the works are not enough to cover replacing all three bridges right now.

"We will continue to explore other funding options with a view to installing a third bridge in future and other potential schemes for this area."

The council announced last year that three bridges were to close after inspections found the structures had deteriorated quicker than anticipated and posed a risk to public safety.

The move sparked an outcry from residents and local politicians angry at the lack of consultation about the closure of the much used bridges.