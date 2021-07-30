Join Peterborough Fairtrade café crawl in the city centre
A Fairtrade café crawl is being held in Peterborough city centre on Monday.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:19 pm
The event is being held by Fairtrade Peterborough which aims to “encourage, inspire and sample Fairtrade in our city centre cafes”.
Anyone wishing to take part is being asked to meet at the Guildhall from 1.45pm for a 2pm start.
The crawl will be a relaxed environment where people can chat, drink and share.
For more details, email: [email protected]
For more on Fairtrade Peterborough, visit: https://fairtradepeterborough.wordpress.com/.