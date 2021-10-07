Join in Cancer Research UK’s Relay for Life in Peterborough this weekend
Residents are being urged to join in the Relay for Life at Ferry Meadows this weekend to help beat cancer,
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 4:38 pm
Traditionally the event has seen teams of runners take to a track for 24 hours to raise funds for Cancer Research UK, but this year’s event will look a little different, with a range of activities on offer.
The event will take place at Ferry Meadows on Sunday, October 10 between noon and 5pm.
A track will be set up, with people able to raise money for the charity by completing laps of the circuit.
There will also be a range of music and dancing, zumba and martial arts demonstrations and activities being held on the day.