Join in Cancer Research UK’s Relay for Life in Peterborough this weekend

The event will be held at Ferry Meadows

Traditionally the event has seen teams of runners take to a track for 24 hours to raise funds for Cancer Research UK, but this year’s event will look a little different, with a range of activities on offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place at Ferry Meadows on Sunday, October 10 between noon and 5pm.

A track will be set up, with people able to raise money for the charity by completing laps of the circuit.