John Sandall and wife Rosie were given the Freedom of Peterborough for their charity work

Tributes have been paid to former Peterborough Evening Telegraph photographer, John Sandall, who died this week.

John had been well known as a photographer in the city for more than fifty years. John and his wife, Rosie, from Longthorpe, Peterborough, are well known in the city for their charity work in Ukraine.

The couple were awarded the Freedom of Peterborough for their work helping families still affected by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the country.

Former Peterborough Evening Telegraph photographer and charity fundraiser John Sandall, who passed away this week

Following his death, Rosie said: “John and I met when we were teenagers. We worked together and had a very special partnership. John adored his family and he was particularly proud of the charity work we have done together in Ukraine where he was very much loved by many people. I will miss John greatly but I am very proud of all that he achieved and especially proud that he was my husband.”

Dozens of trips made to help in Ukraine

John’s photographic career began in the 1960s when he was just 14. Before he left school, John began taking photos for Posh Post – a newspaper then produced by Peterborough United. When he was 16 he started work as a photographer on the Peterborough Standard newspaper where he stayed until 1969 when he joined the Peterborough Evening Telegraph and the Peterborough Advertiser.

In the 1980s John joined Emap National magazines as chief photographer looking after more than twenty different magazines. He worked for many years on Garden News, travelling across the country and abroad and always enjoyed photographing the late Queen Elizabeth at the Chelsea flower show.

John was an award winning photographer who was banned from entering the company’s annual photographic competition because he won it so many times. Many local couples will remember John as their wedding photographer!

John met his wife, Rosie, when he went to take photographs at a First Aid competition at the former Baker Perkins. He asked if he could take her picture for the “Pretty Girls” column in the Peterborough Standard – and the rest is history.

Rosie joined the Peterborough Advertiser as a reporter in February 1969, two months before John moved to the paper from the Peterborough Standard. The couple then worked together on newspapers and later on national magazines.

John and his wife, Rosie, made 47 trips to Chernihiv, Ukraine to help severely disabled people and their visits only stopped when the Russian invasion began nearly three years ago. They have continued to support all of “their families” through the war. John was very proud in 2008 when they were both awarded the Freedom of the City of Peterborough for their charity work in Ukraine.

"John was one of the best. He was a true professional in every way, a kind man and a very dear friend”

John’s best friend, city photographer, David Lowndes, said he was devastated by John’s death. They had been friends for more than fifty years. David said: “John was one of the best. He was a true professional in every way, a kind man and a very dear friend. John trained me as a photographer and he taught me everything I know.”

Former city MP, Stewart Jackson, said: “John was a wonderful man. A truly decent community champion and charity fundraiser and was well liked by all across the city. He’ll be much missed.”

Ex-Mayor, John Fox, said: John always had a warm welcome and a smile on his face. He did so much for others and will be missed by many.”

Former Peterborough Advertiser colleague, Barry Dennis, said: “John was always a true gent and a brilliant photographer.” And former PT editor, Mark Edwards described John as “a wonderful chap who contributed so much to the city and beyond.”

John (76) was also a talented musician – playing with the Palmy Ukulele Band and St Botolph’s Church Ukulele band – and teaching others to play.

John and Rosie had been married for 51 years and John was extremely proud of his daughter, Katharine, son, Jonathan, daughter-in-law, Donna, and his three grandchildren, Josh, Amelia and Ruby.