One of the hottest topics in Peterborough is the city centre – what people want to see in it, and how to make it an even more attractive place to visit.

The first steps were taken last week, with the opening of the new Odeon Cinema in Queensgate.

There was another boost for the city on the same weekend as Sostrene Grene opened their doors in the shopping centre.

With Frasers also planning a new branch in Queensgate, it seems there is a bit of a revival in the city centre.

"This should be great for our students and should attract more people into the city centre to enjoy the retail and leisure facilities.”

But while there is optimism about the centre, residents still have a long shopping list for what they would like to see – from shops to facilities.

Some – such as accessible toilets – are already planned, with Peterborough Cathedral applying for planning permission to open them.

Some are less likely, with John Lewis – which left Queensgate some years ago – a popular request.

These are just some of the shops and facilities PT readers said they would like to see in the city

Queensgate has been given a boost with the opening of the Odeon and Sostrene Grene - and the forthcoming opening of Frasers

We have an Ikea warehouse in Peterborough - but no shop. One of the calls from PT readers was for that to change

John Lewis is a much missed store in Peterborough - and there are regular calls for it to return