Event takes place on October 5

A popular fun run will raise vital funds for a Peterborough school.

The annual Barnack Fun Run takes place on Saturday, October 5, and will raise money for the Barnack CofE Primary School.

Along with the 2.5k fun, there will also be a Schools’ Challenge and schools in Peterborough, Stamford and surrounding areas are being invited to enter their teams. Last year eight schools competed.

The run takes place at the beginning of next month

The popular event has always been one of the highlights of the Barnack village calendar and organisers are appealing for volunteers to help marshal the course.

Organiser Emma Thorp, said: “We are hoping to attract lots of runners, walkers and fancy dress fundraisers to this year’s fun run which is always the highlight of our school fundraising calendar.

“The fun run is always a real community event and it’s a great opportunity to bring people together to showcase our wonderful village.

"In the past up to 50 local people have kindly volunteered to marshal the course and we hope lots of them will return this year to support us. The fun run has been going for about 20 years now and continues to prove what a wonderful community we are part of. “

For more information, or to enter, visit www.pta-events.co.uk/barnack

Details of the route are on the Barnack Fun Run Facebook page.

There will be road closures and limited movement on some roads in Barnack between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on the day but all affected residents will receive a letter through their door with

specific details. If you can help in any way - set up, course marshalling, stewards - then please contact Sally Hullock or Emma Thorp (07795 565658 / 07769 587742).