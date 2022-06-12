A supplier of truck parts is expected to create jobs with a move to Peterborough.

The company, called Kev Ltd, has agreed a three-year lease for 5,000 square feet of warehouse and trade counter space at 5 Flaxley Road, at Kingston Park.

The lease has been overseen by commercial agents Savills, acting on behalf of Hortus Holdings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new warehouse at Kingston Park, Peterborough, which is to be occupied by truck parts supplier Kev Ltd.

Edward Gee, associate director at Savills Peterborough, said: “Situated in a well-established industrial location, the unit provides good quality accommodation with excellent roads access making it the ideal place for Kev to continue to run its operations in Peterborough.”

Kingston Park covers 14.5 acres and is also home to online retailer Amazon, Ikea, Dart, furniture company Willis & Gambier, engineers Vogal Holdings, Kingston Projects and the Remark Group.