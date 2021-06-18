Jobs-creating move to Peterborough is award winner for Dutch paint maker

Anker Stuy Coatings.

The 123-year-old Anker Stuy created two jobs when it moved into a 3,818 sq ft warehouse at Alpha Park, in Bretton, in March 2019.

Now the company, which has since increased its staff numbers to six, has been praised for ‘rowing against the tide’ at the annual awards ceremony hosted by the Netherlands British Chamber of Commerce.

Anker Stuy received the chamber’s Small and Medium Enterprise Award in recognition of the company’s achievements despite the impact of Brexit uncertainty and then the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The award was presented to Emile Stuy, co-owner of Anker Stuy, by Edo Offerhaus, managing director of NLinBusiness and Hans de Rooij, Audit and Assurance Partner at business advisory group BDO.

Judges stated: “While some businesses may have chosen to leave the UK, Anker Stuy rowed against the tide and invested further by setting up a new office in the UK in 2019.”

They commended Anker Stuy ‘as a proactive business leader’ for developing the trading relationship in both the UK and the Netherlands during the midst of a crisis.

They also praised the business for its ‘true spirit of entrepreneurship’.

And they added: “Anker Stuy’s sustainable paints product line has the potential to contribute to both to climate goals and economic growth at a local, and national, level and is a fantastic example of British-Dutch entrepreneurship and collaboration.”