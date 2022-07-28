Jobs are being created by a Peterborough-based manufacturer of park homes and glamping pods.

Lesko Park and Leisure Homes, which has its factory and offices in The Links, Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has launched a recruitment campaign to meet demand for its products as the popularity of staycations rises.

A spokesperson for the family-run company, which has about 75 staff, said it was hoped to initially recruit up to 15 people but that more would be needed in the near future.

One of the park homes manufactured by Peterborough-based Lesko, which is currently recruiting for staff.

But the company, along with many others, is finding that recruitment of staff is a challenge as vacancies across all sectors reaches a new high.

The spokesperson said: “We are quite desperate to get the people we need.

"We have a lengthy pipeline of orders for this financial year alone and we need the staff to make our park homes, lodges and glamping pods.

“There are a lot of companies near us and they all have signs outside stating that they are recruiting.

The interior of one of the park homes manufactured by Peterborough-based Lesko, which is currently recruiting for staff.

She added: It does seem that the work culture has changed – we get people calling and it’s all about what we can do for them.

"A lot of people only seem to want picking and packing work

"Yet by working for us, people can build something in a factory and get paid the same as if they were working for Amazon and the job is no really no more difficult.

"We also offer a number of benefits and there are opportunities for people to receive training and to progress.”

The spokesperson said much of the growing demand was a result of the increasing popularity of staycations.

She said: "The weather in the UK is often better than abroad and with some of the travel difficulties people find it is better, and just as enjoyable, to holiday in the UK.”

Lesko’s recruitment campaign comes as Peterborough and the rest of the UK experiences a record number of vacancies at the same time as more people are finding employment.

Julia Nix, district manager for the Department for Work and Pensions, said: “There are literally hundreds of vacancies in Peterborough.