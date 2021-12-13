Jobs created as new Silu Wellness centre opens in Peterborough

The Silu Wellness Centre has been built in Lion Square, Saville Road, and offers 70 different services focusing on physical fitness and experiences to refresh the mind.

The new jobs are made up of 22 full-time staff and 18 part-time.

The centre has 60 parking spaces and there are plans to begin a second phase of the centre next year.

Director James Offiler said: “Our services cover every aspect of health and wellness and the reaction to our opening has already been phenomenal.

“We feel everyone should make time to look after their health and wellness and we aim to make it easy and pleasurable to feel great, every day.”

The centre offers a range of latest developments in physical fitness, that include mind and body classes, fully immersive sensory and yoga experiences.

It offers expert help from professionals in nutrition, physiotherapy, massage, colonic cleansing, medical therapy and more with a comprehensive timetable of classes for all fitness levels.

It also provides a range of membership options to suit all requirements.

1. Silu Wellness Silu Wellness at Saville Road. EMN-210312-140513009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Silu Wellness A fitness room at the Silu Wellness centre in Saville Road. EMN-210312-140440009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Silu Wellness A changing room at Silu Wellness. EMN-210312-140429009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Silu Wellness A treatment room at Silu Wellness. EMN-210312-140407009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales