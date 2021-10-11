Jobs created as electrical wholesaler moves into Peterborough

The LEW premises in Titan Drive, Fengate.

The award-winning LEW is taking on four staff and plans to take on more in the future with the opening of a new warehouse and sales counter in Titan Drive, Fengate.

Branch manager Chris Mizen said: “We have already established some great relationships with customers and suppliers.

“The sales counter is the largest in the LEW branch network, so we very much envisage this branch becoming one of the key branches in the LEW portfolio for providing unrivalled levels of service.”

LEW Electrical Distributors recently won three awards at the Electrical Wholesaler Awards 2021.

These include the titles for Best Wholesaler with two to 25 branches, Best Individual Branch, and Best Customer Service.

LEW will be running a variety of opening offers in order to welcome customers to its depot.