​An auto centre operator in Peterborough has just expanded the business in a move that has created 10 jobs.​

Goodyear Tyres UK has just opened a new HiQ Tyres & Autocare centre off Maskew Avenue.

It is the second autocentre for the company in Peterborough with its first base in

in Welland Road which opened just last year and where it employs five staff.

The company says the success of the first centre has prompted the decision to open a second venue, which is opposite Matalan and Currys, off Bourges Boulevard.

Franchise operator Saleem Jameel said: “I’m really excited with the expansion in Peterborough.

“I really feel that this particular area is really expanding, new blue chip companies are moving into Maskew Avenue and to be able to offer the facilities that HiQ Tyres & Autocare offer is a real advantage.

"There as been a substantial investment into this autocentre which will be able to offer the latest technology in aftersales.

He added: “We are also able to offer online instant pricing with a booking system on our website for all services including MOT/Servicing and tyres.

"Being part of Goodyear allows us to offer high end customer experience both in our centres and online.”

Goodyear retail consultant Paul Burton said: “These two centres – in Welland Road and Maskew Avenue – are real assets to our 110 centre network.