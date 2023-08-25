News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Jobs created as autocentre expands with opening of second depot in Peterborough

10 staff recruited for new centre
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:53 BST

​An auto centre operator in Peterborough has just expanded the business in a move that has created 10 jobs.​

Goodyear Tyres UK has just opened a new HiQ Tyres & Autocare centre off Maskew Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is the second autocentre for the company in Peterborough with its first base in

A second HiQ Tyres & Autocar centre has just opened in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, creating 10 jobs.A second HiQ Tyres & Autocar centre has just opened in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, creating 10 jobs.
A second HiQ Tyres & Autocar centre has just opened in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, creating 10 jobs.
Most Popular

in Welland Road which opened just last year and where it employs five staff.

The company says the success of the first centre has prompted the decision to open a second venue, which is opposite Matalan and Currys, off Bourges Boulevard.

Franchise operator Saleem Jameel said: “I’m really excited with the expansion in Peterborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I really feel that this particular area is really expanding, new blue chip companies are moving into Maskew Avenue and to be able to offer the facilities that HiQ Tyres & Autocare offer is a real advantage.

"There as been a substantial investment into this autocentre which will be able to offer the latest technology in aftersales.

He added: “We are also able to offer online instant pricing with a booking system on our website for all services including MOT/Servicing and tyres.

"Being part of Goodyear allows us to offer high end customer experience both in our centres and online.”

Goodyear retail consultant Paul Burton said: “These two centres – in Welland Road and Maskew Avenue – are real assets to our 110 centre network.

He said: “I believe that the local community will have the opportunity to experience a high end autocentre at affordable prices.”

Related topics:PeterboroughMaskew AvenueJobs