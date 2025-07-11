Jewellery retailer Lovisa sparkles at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

A jewellery and accessories retailer has just opened its doors to customers in Peterborough.

Fashion jewellery brand Lovisa has opened its new store in the East Square opposite Krispy Kreme creating an unspecified number of jobs.

Known for its trend-driven and affordable jewellery, Lovisa offers a wide range of statement earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, body jewellery, and hair accessories.

Whether shoppers are after bold seasonal pieces or timeless classics, the brand has become a go-to destination for style-conscious individuals looking to elevate their look without the luxury price tag.

To celebrate the opening, Lovisa offered free ear-piercing to all customers, along with a gift with purchase (GWP) for young children receiving piercings on the day.

A spokesperson for the Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “We were thrilled to celebrate the opening of Lovisa with our customers.

"Its arrival at Queensgate enhances the centre’s evolving retail mix, providing even more choice for fashion and accessories lovers.

"The opening event was buzzing with excitement as shoppers took advantage of the free ear-piercing, special promotions, and explored Lovisa’s vibrant collections.

The newly opened Lovisa store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

The centre’s spokesperson added: "Lovisa’s fast-fashion jewellery is hugely popular with all ages, and their arrival has brought fresh and exciting energy to Queensgate’s retail mix.

"Whether it’s a last-minute accessory for a night out or a special gift, Lovisa offers great value and brilliant variety.”

The retailer was founded in Australia in 2010, Lovisa now operates more than 800 stores across 40 plus countries, with a growing presence on the UK high street.