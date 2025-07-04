Jeweller retailer Lovisa announces second delayed opening date in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

The opening a new retail arrival at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre has been delayed for a second time.

A jewellery retailer Lovisa had originally been expected to open its doors to customers on June 29.

But that opening date was postponed until July 5 after managers said that owing to a ‘contractor issue’ the opening had been delayed to July 5.

Now the store has announced that the second opening date will also be postponed.

A spokesperson said: We’re sorry but the opening has been pushed back again to July 9.”

Lovisa is located at in the East Square opposite Krispy Kreme.

Managers say the opening will feature exciting offers and brand-new collections ready to welcome customers.

Lovisa was founded in Australia in 2010, Lovisa now operates over 800 stores across 40 plus countries and has an ever-growing presence on the UK high street.

The brand’s arrival at Queensgate adds to the centre’s evolving retail mix, offering even more choice for fashion and accessories lovers.

The news is another boost for the Queensgate Shopping Centre and comes hot on the heels of the revelation that luxury cosmetics retailer Rituals is also recruiting staff for a new store in the shopping mall.

The Queensgate has welcomed a number of new retailers and leisure attractions recently alongside the investment in larger stores in the mall by a range of retailers.