Jeweller Pandora to undergo five week refurbishment at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Retailer is latest to reaffirm commitment to centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prominent jeweller in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre is to undergo a five week long refurbishment.

Pandora, which is located on the ground floor of the centre, will close temporarily while the revamp is carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the centre said the move underlined the retailer’s commitment to the shopping centre and to its customers.

Jeweller Pandora is to undergo an exciting refurbishment at its store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough

Pandora is the latest among a number of jewellers and other retailers to have strengthened their offer at the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

A Pandora spokesperson said: “The store will temporarily close on Sunday, April 6, to allow for a complete transformation, before reopening with a fresh new look on Monday, May 12.

“The refurbishment promises a stunning new design, enhancing the customer experience and providing a more immersive and modern shopping environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Pandora fans can look forward to an elegant, contemporary space where they can discover the brand’s latest collections, iconic charms, and timeless jewellery pieces.”

A spokesperson for Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “Pandora is one of our most loved brands, and we are thrilled to see this investment into a refreshed store that will elevate the shopping experience for our visitors.

"This exciting transformation highlights Pandora’s dedication to its customers and its continued commitment to Queensgate.

"We can’t wait to welcome the new-look store in May.”

Just two months ago, jeweller Goldsmiths announced it was set to more than double the size of its presence in the Queensgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It plans to increase the size of its store by 139 per cent when it moves into a new 6,674 sq ft unit adjacent to Skechers in a move that should be completed by the summer.

Goldsmiths say the larger store will give it the opportunity to provide a much larger range of its jewellery and watches.

And Beaverbrooks recently invested £1.5 million in a new look and larger store at the centre.

The Queensgate centre is currently enjoying a period of growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late last year was marked by the opening of the 27,500 square feet ODEON Luxe cinema, homewares retailer Søstrene Grene has made its regional debut, as has Taco Bell, and retail giant the Frasers Group will be opening the doors to Frasers, Flannels, and Sports Direct later this year.