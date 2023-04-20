Jeweller H Samuel announces permanent closure of its store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
Replacement retailer expected to move in soon
A leading jeweller has closed its store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.
Managers at H Samuel shut the store permanently on Monday (April 17).
The outlet was based on the ground floor of the centre, next door to fashion retailer New Look.
A notice attached to the window of the store, informed customers of its permanent closure.
It also told shoppers that its nearest branch was at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, at Hampton.
It is not known how many staff were employed at the store.
A spokesman for Queensgate said the store had closed on Monday.
It is hoped another retailer will soon move into the vacant unit.
H Samuel has not responded to a request for a response.
A number of retailers in Queensgate have closed in the last five months.
Fashion retailer Joules shut in December last year while stationery outlet Paperchase closed in February this year.