Jeweller Goldsmiths to more than double the size of its store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Retail jeweller Goldsmiths is set to more than double the size of its presence in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

​The retailer will have increased the size of its store by 139 per cent when it moves into a new 6,674 sq ft unit adjacent to Skechers in a move that should be completed by the summer.

Goldsmiths say the larger store will give it the opportunity to provide a much larger range of its jewellery and watches.

A spokesperson for the Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “This move is the latest in a wave of recent brand investment commitments here.”

The expansion has been made possible by significant landlord investment, including the amalgamation of two units.

Goldsmiths’ new store will sit alongside expert jewellery brands such as Pandora, TAG Heuer, Swarovski, Fraser Hart, and Beaverbrooks, which itself recently opened its upsized 4,324 sq ft, £1.5 million store at Queensgate following years of success within the centre.

The expansion of Goldsmiths comes as Queensgate enjoys a period of growth.

It welcomed the opening of the 27,500 square feet ODEON Luxe cinema late last year, which is the anchor attraction of its new leisure extension alongside Putt & Play.

Søstrene Grene has made its regional debut, as has Taco Bell, and retail giant the Frasers Group will be opening the doors to Frasers, Flannels, and Sports Direct later this year.

Ed Ginn, Director of Investment Management at the centre’s owners, Invesco Real Estate, said: “After years of investment, Queensgate has entered a new phase in its journey, with these additions boosting the centre’s trajectory.

"They’re confirmation of the success brands can have here and are exactly the kind of diverse options we want our visitors to enjoy – affordable to premium, retail to leisure – elevating our offer and creating a real point of difference from other destinations in the region.

“Frasers Group have taken 92,500 sq ft at Queensgate, creating a compelling ecosystem across three popular brands, and reaffirming the appeal of Queensgate to leading retailers and the opportunities that the city of Peterborough has to offer.”

CBRE, Time Retail Partners, and Sovereign Centros from CBRE advised Invesco Real Estate.