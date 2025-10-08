Jail for Wisbech serial stalker who sexually assaulted victim
.Kehinde Quadri (49) first came to police attention when he offered to carry a woman’s bags up some stairs in Wisbech in September 2024.
The victim accepted Quadri’s offer but shortly after, he sexually assaulted her.
Over following weeks, Quadri stalked the victim and her partner, twice following them around Wisbech town centre.
On two separate occasions, he stood outside a coffee shop they were in, staring at them.
When the victims ordered a takeaway, they also spotted Quadri standing outside their home when they answered the door to the delivery driver.
Later the same month, Quadri was reported to police again when he approached a woman who was walking her children to school.
He asked her for a cigarette, and when she reached into her bag to get one, he grabbed her two children and hugged them forcefully.
In the following weeks, Quadri followed the woman multiple times when she was walking to her children’s school.
On one occasion he followed closely behind her and then stood in front of her to block her path while shouting and gesticulating.
On October 8, 2024, the victim then noticed Quadri peering into her home through the letterbox.
When she opened the door to confront him, he ran away.
At Peterborough Crown Court Quadri, of New Inn Yard, Wisbech, was jailed for one year after admitting three counts of stalking and one count of sexual assault.
DC Jenny Hargreaves, who investigated, said: “Quadri’s repeated and unwanted behaviour was completely unacceptable.
“The victims will have felt intimidated, distressed, and scared, especially knowing Quadri knew where they lived, and would often visit.
“Stalking can have a serious impact on victims’ physical and mental health, as well as their day-to-day life, so I am pleased Quadri is now behind bars.”