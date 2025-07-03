'I've had a lot of success just helping people to feel they have a more visible and active MP'

Sam Carling made a name for himself overnight one year ago when he became the youngest person to win election to the House of Commons as Labour swept the Conservatives out of power after 14 years.

Aged just 22, Sam captured the supposedly ‘safe’ Conservative seat of North West Cambridgeshire with a majority of just 39 votes.

He was one of 411 Labour MPs returned to the House of Commons a year ago on July 4, 2004 by a nation seemingly ready for ‘change’.

Now aged 23 and still the youngest MP in the House of Commons (he has the honour of being the first British parliamentarian to be born in the 21st century) Sam says he has thoroughly enjoyed the first 12 months and is eager to take some of the early lessons into the second year.

He feels among his biggest successes is helping people feel they have a more visible and active MP as he strives to make the voices of his constituents heard in the corridors of power.

He said: “I feel there has been a lot of success just helping people to feel they have a more visible and active MP.

“There were a lot of areas where people have just been astonished that I have turned up.

“I feel a lot more people feel like they have seen me and feel they can approach me.

“We have also seen the volume of correspondence tick up over time.

He added: “I have really enjoyed it.

There have been rewarding aspects, more than I thought there would be.”

He says that as MP he regularly has opportunities to chat to senior ministers, to officials and the Labour Party Whips about issues of concern to his constituents.

"I see most of the Government ministers around the House of Commons a lot and are happy to chat in the tea room.

"Chancellor Rachel Reeves is a really lovely person but you don’t get to see that side of her through the TV.

"And there are so many misconceptions about the Whips.

"They do provide a two-way channel of communication to ministers.

But when asked if he had expressed any opposition to government policy, Sam said: “That is between me and the Whips’ office.”

Although Sam says he has really enjoyed being an MP, it does bring its own share of frustrations.

"There are many, many frustrations.

"There is not enough money to do anything. It’s the forever problem.

“So I’me constantly having to balance what I wish for with what is deliverable, for example bus services.

"But I’m not willing to give up on things.

"Health care – Peterborough doesn’t have an adult NHS dental clinic and that is an immense frustration – crime and transport are the three main things I’m grappling with at the moment.”

Before becoming an MP, which carries a basic salary of £93, 904 a year, Sam was a Cambridge city councillor.

He said: “As an MP the scale of the job increases dramatically.

“The kind of issues you deal with are different.

“As a councillor you have direct power, if there is something wrong you go to the officer but you don’t have that as an MP.

“But you have a voice and so it is about using that voice in the most appropriate way and being able to affect change. It’s a very different way of working - you trade direct power for soft power.”

It was never a given that Sam would go into politics but the Covid-19 pandemic changed the situation.

He said: “I was raised in a very unpolitical family.

"But I was among the first cohort of A level students whose exams got cancelled because of the pandemic.

"And the pandemic showed the direct impact that the Government’s decisions were having on me and the people around me.

“It made a lot of things click in my head around issues that I was worried about. Hospitals closing, sixth forms closing - I had never looked at issues like this as political issues.

“I wanted to make a difference locally, and I just loved it.

"I don’t regret it one bit.”

But there is one very modern aspect of being an MP that he wishes would change.

He said: “We get a significant number of abusive emails.

"They’re not threatening, just abusive.

"There is a lot of nastiness going on. Most of it is confined to emails in which people say stuff they wouldn’t dare say to your face.”

As the Labour Government heads into its second year with many national and international challenges to come, Sam says there are lessons locally that will guide his work over the next 12 months.

He said: “I’ve done some trials of different ways of engaging with people.

"We’ve been holding special coffee mornings that have generated a lot of significant actions that I take away, I really intend to ramp those up although we are having some issues over venue bookings at the moment.

“I need to use my weekends more effectively to get about and about more.

"I want to make sure I’m spending as much time as I can out there with my constituents.

"The people likely to have issues that I can help with are those that are less likely to reach out to me so I have to be more proactive and be out there speaking to them

He added: “And people’s expectations of MPs have gone up. I can receive an email from someone at 5pm and then they are chasing me at 9am the next day.

"But I do try to have Sunday off where I can.”

Tomorrow: Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes on his first year