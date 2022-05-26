Fruit and vegetable market trader Steve Wetherill

A Peterborough market trader has raised concerns over accessibility to his stall after viewing plans for the city’s new market in Bridge Street.

Steve Wetherilll is a fruit and vegetable trader who previously had a stall at the former Northminster market site and is moving to the new market once construction is complete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction is underway at Peterborough's former City Market, in Northminster.

But Mr Wetherill says the proposals for his new stalls now offer “restricted accessibility.”

“It’s not fit for purpose,” he said. “No thought has been put into access.

“My block of four stalls is going in between the trees. The area they’ve marked out, the distance between the curbs is 26 feet.

"The stall is 20 feet - which gives you access around the stall of just three feet between the stall and the curb edging.”

Mr Wetherill also thinks there won’t be enough room for disabled access.

“The council and developers knew I was having a block of four stalls since last September.

"There is no communication from the council and developers to us,” he added.

However, the council say that all stalls at the new market will be accessible.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson, said: "All the wooden kiosks that are planned for the outdoor market on Bridge Street have 360 degree access for wheelchair users and mobility scooters either in or around the trees.

"We have engaged with all market traders throughout the design process and these particular units have been adapted in design according to the wants and needs of the trader."

Mr Wetherill, and other outdoor traders who decided to move across to the new market, agreed to take an eight-week paid holiday while the Bridge Street site is under construction.

The paid leave is being funded for by Peterborough City Council, which is now been extended.

The council had hoped to open the indoor food hall and outdoor kiosks on the same dates on June 1 and June 2.

Despite the food hall being set to open on these dates, the construction of the outdoor market has been delayed and will not open until the end of June.