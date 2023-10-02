Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Peterborough’s most evocative eateries has announced it will be adding Sunday roasts to its menu from this month onwards.

Customers were invited to tuck into first servings of the classic British staple at Becket's Traditional Tearoom this Sunday (October 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charming cafe, which is set within the historic Becket Chapel in the cathedral precinct, is offering up to three courses to choose from. A choice of beef, pork or vegetable strudel are all on hand, each of which is served with crispy roast potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham and Tracy Cleaver, owners of the Beckets tea room at Peterborough Cathedral.

The eatery promises “lashings of gravy” will also be standing by to ensure diners can be as extravagant as they want.

The tearoom’s owners Graham and Tracy Cleaver told the Peterborough Telegraph that Sunday roasts were something they have wanted to put on for some time.

”We decided after we opened in July that we would have an autumn/winter menu,” Graham said, “so it’s something we’ve been planning for a while.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The addition of Sunday roasts is part of a move by Graham and Tracy to have more ‘winter warmer’ offerings available to people visiting the city and cathedral during the colder months.

“We’re doing jacket potatoes with chilli, and Yorkshire wraps,“ he said, “and we’ll be adding things like chilli con carne, and festive lunches nearer to Christmas.”

Graham believes the tearoom’s unique location makes it an enviable place to enjoy a traditional, home-cooked Sunday roast. The building’s historic character (it was built in the 12th century) is also deemed a big draw.

“There aren’t many places where you can enjoy a real home-cooked Sunday roast with exquisite views of the Cathedral in a historic building,” he noted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 30 bookings on the first Sunday alone, the footfall – and the response – has been very promising:

“We had some really good feedback on Sunday,” he said, “it was pleasing to see.”

The owners shared their customers’ appreciative view.