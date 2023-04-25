Superb collection of retro images show how Peterborians enjoyed their tunes back in the day

While the 1980s has often been labelled as a ‘decade to forget’ for many in terms of fashion and politics, there is one thing which very few people would want to forget – the music.

Let’s face it, the eighties was – in musical terms – a veritable high point when it came to tunes. Consider, for a moment, if you will:

Madonna, Michael Jackson and Prince.

Queen, Wham and Duran Duran.

Aerosmith, Madness and Guns N’ Roses.

Joy Division, The Smiths, and New Order.

Bros, A-Ha and Rick Astley (okay, we were just checking if you were paying attention with that last one).

And yes – there was also Live Aid.

While Peterborough may not have been at the centre of the 80s music scene, Peterborians enjoyed their tunes just as much as anyone else back in the day.

With a wide selection of cool live music venues, some very stylish (and not-so-stylish) nightclubs, and a healthy catalogue of good local bands doing the rounds, the city was a buzzing place to be for anyone who was into music in a big way. Oh and we also had an authentically good local radio station and a legendary disco DJ to call upon as well, just for good measure.

Happily, we can re-visit this era of neon-infused nostalgia whenever we like thanks to our colleagues over at Peterborough Images. So come and join us as we bodypop our way through this wonderful selection of images from the time when music reigned supreme...

Studio Rockers Have you ever seen a cooler looking outfit than 1980s Peterborough band the Studio Rockers? Fitzroy Moore, Errol Jones, Mick Pirie, Tony Mendez, Will Pirie, Rob Matterson and Clive Cummings are among those radiating super-cool vibes.

The Shamrock Club, Brook Street (1986) The Shamrock Club on Brook Street pictured in 1986. The building, which showcased many "soon to be famous" bands in the nineties, still stands today, having been converted to an Indian Restaurant in 2001.

Andys Records (1980s) A boarded up Andys Records at its original location on Lower (Broad) Bridge Street. The popular music shop eventually moved to new premises near the Town Hall on Bridge Street where it also sold/rented new-fangled video films (image: Chris Allen).

Inside Andy's Records on Bridge Street Inside the original Andy's Records store on Lower Bridge Street. The first Andy's Records store was opened in Cambridge by owner Andy Gray in 1976 and expanded to twelve stores across the eastern counties by the early 1980s. From 1992 through to 2002, it was the UK's largest independent music retailer. Sadly, the company went into administration in 2003 after succumbing to the might of larger retailers.

