‘It feels like an awful dream’: Peterborough pet owner launches fundraiser to help pay for beloved dog’s cremation

A devastated dog owner from Peterborough has started a GoFundMe page following the death of her much-loved pug, Oreo.

Kirsty Willimer, from Hampton Gardens, has launched the appeal as she cannot afford to pay for Oreo’s cremation costs or settle his outstanding veterinary bills.

The GoFundMe page was initially set up in May to help pay for Oreo’s medical care, which had become considerable.

Much-loved pug Oreo was beset with numerous health issues which required costly specialist veterinary treatment.

The four-year-old pug had been diagnosed with Immune Mediated Disease, a high-risk condition which required him to stay in a specialist hospital for eight days.

Sadly, the cost of the care was extensive - £7,500. Luckily, supermarket worker Kirsty and partner Joe, a senior engineering analyst, had pet insurance.

“Unfortunately the stay in hospital maxed our insurance,” Kirsty noted.

As a result, the couple now feel that they are in “a financial hole.”

Kirsty described her poorly four-year-old pug Oreo as her “little shadow."

The 44-year-old explained that, although the tough little pooch did his best to battle on, his myriad health issues – which also included pancreatitis, diabetes and gastroenteritis – became just too much for him to bear.“He was suffering too much,” she said: “his little tiny body was trying so hard to fight but he just couldn't carry on.

“He suffered multiple organ failures and we lost him.”

Oreo – who Kirsty described as her “little shadow” – has left a huge hole since he passed away.

“I am absolutely heartbroken,” she said, “I miss him so much.”

“He's been there for me throughout everything - he was a part of me.”

The stress of trying to pay for the outstanding bills and cremation has left Kirsty feeling shattered

“The vets rang me - our bill is heading up towards £2,000.

"They said I had to pay £500 there and then otherwise they wouldn't have been able to send him to the crematorium.