"There’s an eerie feeling in the museum and it’s vaults,” Laura Hancock, heritage engagement manager at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, in Priestgate, said.

“Moments in history and the continuous stories of the building’s past have undoubtedly left an imprint and had a lasting legacy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a reason Peterborough’s museum is considered to be the city’s most haunted building.

Peterborough's most haunted building? Stories of ghosts, poltergeists and paranormal activity at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery

First built in 1816, the museum is steeped in history – with the vaults beneath and the building’s foundations dating back to Tudor times.

It was a private residency during the Georgian era, before later becoming Peterborough’s infirmary – which is where its most famous ghost story emerged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The most famous ghost is Sgt Thomas Hunter – the lonely Anzac,” Laura said.

“Born in Durham, but emigrating to Australia early in his life, Sgt Hunter was a soldier in the First World War who suffered serious spinal injuries during the Battle of the Somme, in 1916.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the Victorian operating theatre at Peterborough Museum. The building was formerly Peterborough's infirmary

"Brought back from the battlefield to this country by rail, he was diverted to Peterborough when his condition worsened while on the train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The evocative story goes that there was an unmistakable smell of sweetness in the carriage, which was the smell of gangrene.

"After being brought to Peterborough, he didn’t recover as surgeons had hoped and died at the infirmary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first known sighting of the ghost of Sgt Hunter is said to have come in the 1930s when the wife of the museum’s caretaker saw him in the building.

The staircase where a pregnant maid is said to have 'fell', leading to the deaths of both her and her unborn baby

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She heard footsteps on the stairs, which she assumed to be her husband’s,” Laura said.

“It turned out to be a gliding ghostly figure of a man in a grey uniform, who then mysteriously vanished. He has been regularly seen ever since.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, Sgt Hunter isn’t the only ghost to haunt the museum.

Paranormal activity has been reported in the vaults beneath the building as well, with a figure of a “scruffy-looking hooded monk”, nicknamed ‘Baldrick’, being said to roam the dimly-lit former mortuary and cellar below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cellar in the vaults beneath the museum

"People have said they have seen Baldrick and there have been things which have moved and thrown around the rooms,” Laura said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s an eerie presence and you get the feeling you are intruding on his space. It’s like he doesn’t want people to be down there.”

Laura has worked at the museum for over a decade and said it is at the top of a narrow staircase where most people feel a particular presence of the supernatural.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The staircases, corridors and passages would’ve been used as routes for servants and maids,” Laura added.

“There is one staircase in the museum where people, particularly women, feel uneasy and uncomfortable at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many have said they have felt like there has been a hand trying to push them down. There was once a pregnant maid and the father was not interested in her or the baby. One day, she ‘fell’ from the top of the stairs, killing both her and her unborn child.”