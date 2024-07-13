​Representatives from more than 200 organisations expressed an interest in investment opportunities in Peterborough during an international conference, it has been revealed.​

Officials from Peterborough City Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority attended the UK’s biggest trade and investment conference, UKREiiF.

They say hundreds of delegates from more than 200 organisations visited its pavilion where the Combined Authority showcased the region’s opportunities with the aim of attracting investment, supporting growth, jobs and prosperity across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, said: “I’m delighted that the Combined Authority’s presence at UKREiiF helped to showcase our city and its huge potential for growth to a wide audience.

“Peterborough is currently one of the country’s fastest growing cities with several exciting projects either in development or in the pipeline.

"We are fully committed to working with partners, including the Combined Authority, to help continue this trend of effective growth and create a city of opportunity for everyone.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, said: “Our debut at UKREiiF was all about making a powerful impact as ‘Team Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’.

"We showcased the vast potential of our area and its unique characteristics, which drew significant attention and reinforced our commitment to creating sustainable growth and prosperity for everyone.

"Working with our local authorities and partners, we are laying the foundation for a brighter future, ensuring that our region remains a vibrant place to live, work, and thrive.”

Chair of the Combined Authority Business Board, Al Kingsley, said: “The Combined Authority pavilion was buzzing and I heard many compliments on the events we hosted.

“This was a great opportunity to get our region’s voice out there on the national stage, in support of our aim to further attract the investment and skilled people that will keep growth strong and sustainable.

"There’s plenty to build on from the event as we look to develop further the conversations and discussions we started with the hundreds of visitors we had to our pavilion.”

The Team Cambridgeshire and Peterborough pavilion hosted six core events on key topics for the area, as well as two fringe events, which drew attendances of more than 440 including repeat visitors who attended more than one event.

A Combined Authority spokesperson said: The show gathered more than 12,000 delegates, over 1,500 investors, over 500 developers, more than 250 local authorities, Government ministers, shadow ministers and senior Westminster officials.

"The Combined Authority and partners are building on the networks and contacts established at the event and are now in direct contact with everyone who visited the pavilion as well as other leads to explore opportunities for further investment in the region.”

1 . Regeneration There was an impressive attendance in the Team Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Pavilion at the t the UK's biggest trade and investment conference, UKREiiF Photo: johnhoulihan.com.

2 . Regeneration Al Kingsley, chair of the Combined Authority's Business Board speaks during a discussion about Peterborough's Station Quarter plans at the UK's biggest trade and investment conference, UKREiiF Photo: johnhoulihan.com

3 . Regeneration A panel discussion on levelling up in Peterborough with Peterborough City Council chief executive Matt Gladstone, left, and Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, centre, at the UK's biggest trade and investment conference, UKREiiF Photo: johnhoulihan.com