Investigation launched as garden taped off in Peterborough after caravan fire

Emergency services scrambled to a residential street this morning – after seeing plumes of smoke in the distance.

Officers noticed the smoke at about 5am and followed it to Crabtree, in Paston.

East of England Ambulance and Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service crews were already on site – after a caravan fire was reported.

Police have taped off the pathway in Crabtree, after a fire broke out this morning (image: David Lowndes).

Investigators were on scene this morning – and pathways surrounding the affected house have been taped off.

A spokeswoman from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue said: “Two crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to Crabtree just before 5am this morning where they were faced with a caravan fire.

"A shed, fencing and the external fascia of a house were also affected by the fire.

"Four firefighters used two hose reels and a jet to extinguish the fire. The fire was out by 5.45am and crews left at 6.30am.

Police remain on scene as the investigation continues.