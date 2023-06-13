Investigation launched as garden taped off in Peterborough after caravan fire
Emergency services scrambled to a residential street this morning – after seeing plumes of smoke in the distance.
Officers noticed the smoke at about 5am and followed it to Crabtree, in Paston.
East of England Ambulance and Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service crews were already on site – after a caravan fire was reported.
Investigators were on scene this morning – and pathways surrounding the affected house have been taped off.
A spokeswoman from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue said: “Two crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to Crabtree just before 5am this morning where they were faced with a caravan fire.
"A shed, fencing and the external fascia of a house were also affected by the fire.
"Four firefighters used two hose reels and a jet to extinguish the fire. The fire was out by 5.45am and crews left at 6.30am.
"A crew returned this morning to check the scene again. A fire investigation will now take place to determine the cause.”