Investigation launched as garden taped off in Peterborough after caravan fire

One person was treated by ambulance crews for smoke inhalation
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST

Emergency services scrambled to a residential street this morning – after seeing plumes of smoke in the distance.

Officers noticed the smoke at about 5am and followed it to Crabtree, in Paston.

East of England Ambulance and Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service crews were already on site – after a caravan fire was reported.

Police have taped off the pathway in Crabtree, after a fire broke out this morning (image: David Lowndes).
Police have taped off the pathway in Crabtree, after a fire broke out this morning (image: David Lowndes).
Investigators were on scene this morning – and pathways surrounding the affected house have been taped off.

A spokeswoman from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue said: “Two crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to Crabtree just before 5am this morning where they were faced with a caravan fire.

"A shed, fencing and the external fascia of a house were also affected by the fire.

"Four firefighters used two hose reels and a jet to extinguish the fire. The fire was out by 5.45am and crews left at 6.30am.

Police remain on scene as the investigation continues.
Police remain on scene as the investigation continues.

"A crew returned this morning to check the scene again. A fire investigation will now take place to determine the cause.”

