Internet retailer Amazon seekers to recruit staff for Peterborough fulfilment centre

Online retailing giant Amazon is seeking help to fill a number of job vacancies at its fulfilment centre in Peterborough.

The internet retailer, which operates a depot at Kingston Park, is one of a number of employers from a number of sectors seeking help from the city’s Jobcentre to find recruits for a range of vacancies.

Amazon, which already employs more than 1,000 people in Peterborough, is currently recruiting for more than five warehouse operatives.

The roles will involve unloading and relocating products as well as scanning and sorting packages containing the full range of Amazon's products.

The company says that after training, staff might also be involved with the use of industrial trucks and machines from forklifts to power pallets.

A number of staff are also being sought by Pro-ac Security Services for kitchen and catering roles in canteen at food processing equipment supplier Baker Perkins, in Manor Drive, Paston Parkway.

The roles will involve ‘preparing, cooking and serving food alongside the Head Cook in the canteen and ensuring a thorough clean-up of the kitchen and canteen at the end of the day.’

Prestige Nursing, of London Road, Peterborough, is looking for two extra staff to in Female Care Support Worker roles to help with the preparation of meals and drinks and assisting with activities of daily living, domestic duties and personal care as well as maintaining and updating reports such as care plans.

Julia Nix, Service Leader from East Anglia Jobcentre Plus said: "During the busy summer season, jobcentres are focused on working with employers to increase the supply of new workers to help fill their vacancies, for example we are planning a Jobsfair in July and are currently recruiting warehouse operatives for Amazon.

She added: “We know that by targeting personal support to every jobseeker, people gain the confidence to develop their abilities and skills to re-join the work force, or progress in their career.

"That’s why Work Coaches are working hard, ensuring jobseekers know how they can benefit from the huge amount of support available.

"Specialist support also continues to be available for those aged 50 Plus, or with a health condition, so they remain connected with opportunities.